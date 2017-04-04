TJMS
Home > TJMS

Is This Texas School Poisoning Our Kids?

Shaun King, Senior Justice Writer, NY Daily News
Leave a comment

Shaun King, Senior Justice writer at the New York Daily News, tells the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the school in Arlington, Texas that seems to be poisoning children and teachers. Find out more about this horrific story. Listen below.


 

education , Shaun King , Texas

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Is This Texas School Poisoning Our Kids?

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 3 hours ago
NIVEA Just Did Something No One Thought Possible:…
 5 hours ago
Toddler Defends Her Choice Of Doll to Clueless Cashier
 5 hours ago
Beyonce "Lemonade" Photos
Beyonce Releases Video Of Home Video Clips For…
 5 hours ago
This Photo Of Tika Sumpter And Her Baby…
 6 hours ago
PepsiCo expected to report an increase in earnings
UPDATE: Pepsi Ad Sets Internet On Fire…In A…
 7 hours ago
Bill Cosby’s Court Date For Sexual Assault Charges…
 8 hours ago
All 8 Ivy League Schools Want This New…
 8 hours ago
A Detailed Gif-Study Of The Many Ways Pepsi…
 18 hours ago
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 20 hours ago
NYC Politician Aims To Rename Rikers Island After…
 21 hours ago
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 21 hours ago
Mel B Files Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband,…
 1 day ago
Photos