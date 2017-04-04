Listen New Music: Mary J. Blige featuring Kanye “Love Yourself”

Mary J. Blige collaborates with Kanye West on the new single ‘Love Yourself’. The song surfaced just weeks before the release of Blige’s thirteenth studio album ‘Strength Of A Woman’ set to hit shelves on April 28. Blige lays out the intention of the song saying ‘Love Yourself’ is hardcore hip-hop soul.” Also appearing on her album Quavo and DJ Khaled.

Check out lyrics:

“you gotta feed yourself/before you feed somebody else”.

Listen to the new single below.Your thoughts Hot or Not?

Related Story:

Mary J. Blige Reveals The Heartbreaking Moment She Knew Her Marriage Was Over

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: