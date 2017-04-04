Entertainment News
Listen New Music: Mary J. Blige featuring Kanye “Love Yourself”

Jodi Berry
Mary J Blige

Source: Paul Bergen / Getty

Mary J. Blige collaborates with Kanye West on the new single ‘Love Yourself’. The song surfaced just weeks before the release of Blige’s thirteenth studio album ‘Strength Of A Woman’ set to hit shelves on April 28. Blige lays out the intention of the song saying ‘Love Yourself’ is hardcore hip-hop soul.” Also appearing on her album Quavo and DJ Khaled.

Check out lyrics:

“you gotta feed yourself/before you feed somebody else”.

Listen to the new single below.Your thoughts Hot or Not?

Photos