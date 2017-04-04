Let’s Celebrate Jill Scott’s Birthday!

Jilly from Philly is celebrating her birthday today! From Who Is Jill Scott? to The Hamilton Mixtape, we love everything Jill Scott does. Let’s revisit some of her best live performances.
Hollywood Hotties We’re Sad To Know We Can’t Have
1. Tank1 of 15
2. Shannon Brown2 of 15
3. Denzel Washington3 of 15
4. UsherSource:Instagram 4 of 15
5. Brian J WhiteSource:Brian Instagram 5 of 15
6. Deion SandersSource:PR 6 of 15
7. PharrellSource:PR 7 of 15
8. Nate ParkerSource:PR 8 of 15
9. David BeckhamSource:PR 9 of 15
10. Boris KodjoeSource:Boris Instagram 10 of 15
11. Lance GrossSource:Lance Instagram 11 of 15
12. Scott FoleySource:Scott Instagram 12 of 15
13. Omari HardwickSource:Hello Beautiful 13 of 15
14. Jesse WilliamsSource:Jesse's Instagram 14 of 15
15. Morris ChestnutSource:PR 15 of 15
