Teen Gets Into Stanford By Writing #BlackLivesMatter On His Application 100 Times

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Teen Gets Into Stanford By Writing #BlackLivesMatter On His Application 100 Times

Muslim-American Ziad Ahmed took a beautiful risk and it paid off beautifully.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

When high school senior Ziad Ahmed replied to the question on his Stanford application, “What matters to you, and why?” he wrote #BlackLivesMatter.

One hundred times.

Last week, the 18-year-old got into the prestigious West Coast university.

On Saturday, Ahmed posted his “essay” and acceptance letter on Twitter with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. It has gotten over 3,500 likes.

To me, to be Muslim is to be a BLM ally, and I honestly can’t imagine it being any other way for me,” the Princeton Day School senior said to Mic.com. “Furthermore, it’s critical to realize that one-fourth to one-third of the Muslim community in America are black … and to separate justice for Muslims from justices for the black community is to erase the realities of the plurality of our community.”

But before you think this was some gimmick, the Bangladeshi-American teen has receipts. Mic reports he has been invited to the White house and recognized as an Muslim-American change-maker under the Obama administration. Ahmed also gave a TedxTalk in Panama City, Panama, in 2005 and founded his own teen organization, Redefy, as well as founded a youth-based consulting business.

Ahmed has also been accepted to Yale and Princeton. He says he may study international relations, cognitive science, economics or comparative studies in race and ethnicity, but is not sure.

And the reason he only put a hashtag 100 times with nothing further?

The insistence on an explanation is inherently dehumanizing,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed has until May 1 to decide which school will be so lucky to get him.

SOURCE: Mic.com

SEE ALSO:

Black Lives Matter Activists Shift Attention to State Capitols

New York Student Accepted At All 8 Ivy League Schools

#BlackLivesMatter , muslim-americans , Stanford University

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Teen Gets Into Stanford By Writing #BlackLivesMatter On His Application 100 Times

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jill Scott
Let’s Celebrate Jill Scott’s Birthday!
 1 hour ago
17th Annual Teddy Bear Ball
Video: See Close-Up Of $500K Ring Martin Lawrence…
 2 hours ago
Listen New Music: Mary J. Blige featuring Kanye…
 3 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 9 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 10 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 13 hours ago
Do It For The ‘Gram: NeNe Leakes Shows…
 14 hours ago
#RelationshipGoals: Watch Tamia Sing Rihanna’s “Stay” While Grant…
 15 hours ago
Omarosa Delays Her Wedding Amid Death Threats
 15 hours ago
Wayment! Did Serena Williams Just Show Us Her…
 16 hours ago
Slay Like Bey: 4 Branding Tips We Learned…
 19 hours ago
HAUTE HAIR: Get Kerry Washington’s Sexy Red Carpet Hairstyle
 20 hours ago
‘Fate Of The Furious’ EXCLUSIVE Clip: Roman Pearce…
 23 hours ago
Sister, Sister: Tamar Braxton’s Nephew Calls Her Out…
 1 day ago
Photos