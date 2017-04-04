Senate Floor Showdown Looms Over Confirmation Of Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Senate Floor Showdown Looms Over Confirmation Of Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is expected to use the ‘nuclear option’ to force a confirmation vote on Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Democrats and Republicans are headed for a battle on the Senate floor over the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s conservative extremist nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, for the Supreme Court.

The Washington Post reports that on Monday Senate Democrats obtained enough committed votes to block Gorsuch’s confirmation through a filibuster.

Under Senate rules, the Republicans need 60 votes to end a filibuster and move the nomination to an up or down vote. But they are at least one vote short right now.

“This is a new low,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said, after learning that the Democrats are now able to block Gorsuch.

McConnell is expected to invoke the so-called “nuclear option” in response. That’s a rule change to eliminate the 60-vote requirement, which is in place to encourage bipartisan consensus on important confirmations or legislation.

Many liberal are still irate that McConnell refused to give former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, the opportunity to have a Senate hearing, for the same seat on the high court that Gorsuch would fill.

Looking ahead, The Post said Democrats are expected to block Gorsuch’s confirmation by Thursday. If McConnell changes Senate rules, a final confirmation vote will likely happen on Friday.

The senate majority leader may have to utilize the rule change again for other hotly contested legislations, including the upcoming budget bill.

SOURCE: Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Who’s the Gorgeous Black Woman Sitting Behind Neil Gorsuch?

NAACP Legal Defense Fund Explains Opposition To Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Democrats filibuster supreme court confirmation , neil gorsuch , nuclear option , Supreme Court

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 3 hours ago
NIVEA Just Did Something No One Thought Possible:…
 5 hours ago
Toddler Defends Her Choice Of Doll to Clueless Cashier
 5 hours ago
Beyonce "Lemonade" Photos
Beyonce Releases Video Of Home Video Clips For…
 5 hours ago
This Photo Of Tika Sumpter And Her Baby…
 6 hours ago
PepsiCo expected to report an increase in earnings
UPDATE: Pepsi Ad Sets Internet On Fire…In A…
 7 hours ago
Bill Cosby’s Court Date For Sexual Assault Charges…
 8 hours ago
All 8 Ivy League Schools Want This New…
 8 hours ago
A Detailed Gif-Study Of The Many Ways Pepsi…
 18 hours ago
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 20 hours ago
NYC Politician Aims To Rename Rikers Island After…
 21 hours ago
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 21 hours ago
Mel B Files Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband,…
 1 day ago
Photos