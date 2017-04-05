Pepsi Ad Sets Internet On Fire…In A Bad Way

Yesterday, a new Pepsi ad debuted featuring one of the younger Kardashian sisters, Kendall Jenner. Jenner, who is a model, was seen posing in a photoshoot during the commercial, when she was moved to join a crowd of people protesting outside.
Th protesters are met by a line of police, at which point Jenner steps forward to hand one officer a Pepsi. The officer takes the drink, the crowd cheers and all is right in the world.
Except it’s not.
Many believe the commercial mimic the Black Lives Matter protests and attempted to capitalize on a real movement. The overwhelming feeling online was that the ad was shockingly tone-deaf and tasteless, especially since a soft drink can’t solve this country’s issues. But they can in a commercial, apparently.
Here is the full ad:
