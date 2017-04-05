Pepsi Ad Sets Internet On Fire…In A Bad Way

Yesterday, a new Pepsi ad debuted featuring one of the younger Kardashian sisters, Kendall Jenner. Jenner, who is a model, was seen posing in a photoshoot during the commercial, when she was moved to join a crowd of people protesting outside.

Th protesters are met by a line of police, at which point Jenner steps forward to hand one officer a Pepsi. The officer takes the drink, the crowd cheers and all is right in the world.

Except it’s not.

Many believe the commercial mimic the Black Lives Matter protests and attempted to capitalize on a real movement. The overwhelming feeling online was that the ad was shockingly tone-deaf and tasteless, especially since a soft drink can’t solve this country’s issues. But they can in a commercial, apparently.

If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/FA6JPrY72V — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 5, 2017

"Now just wait one second officers. I have a Pepsi." pic.twitter.com/NW0sddKOOI — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 5, 2017

.@pepsi looking at their Twitter mentions today pic.twitter.com/Mp7aWX6ldB — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) April 5, 2017

*smiling black man approaches cops with gift of Pepsi* Subsequent headline: No Charges Against Officers Who Thought Pepsi Can Was Gun — Jason Miller (@longwall26) April 5, 2017

"STOP GUYS! I have a Pepsi multi pack in my car!!" pic.twitter.com/0BamCseHUo — Ojuelepogba (@Chenyboi) April 5, 2017

The Pepsi president of marketing in tomorrow morning's meeting: pic.twitter.com/ULhHiVuO9n — Brett Kreis (@IdealGasLaw) April 5, 2017

So you mean to tell me this whole time all we had to do was offer a cop a Pepsi and they wouldn't kill unarmed Blacks during routine stops? pic.twitter.com/pvqNEpLTz6 — NANA JIBRIL 🌙🏳️‍🌈 (@girlswithtoys) April 5, 2017

Here is the full ad:

22 Times Angela Simmons’ Bikini Body Left Us Speechless 21 photos Launch gallery 22 Times Angela Simmons’ Bikini Body Left Us Speechless 1. Angela Simmons Source:Angela Simmons Instagram 1 of 21 2. Angela Simmons Source:Angela Simmons Instagram 2 of 21 3. Angela Simmons Source:Angela Simmons Instagram 3 of 21 4. Angela Simmons Source:Angela Simmons Instagram 4 of 21 5. Angela Simmons Source:Angela Simmons Instagram 5 of 21 6. Angela Simmons Source:Angela Simmons Instragram 6 of 21 7. Angela Simmons 7 of 21 8. Angela Simmons Source:Angela Simmons Instagram 8 of 21 9. Angela Simmons Source:Angela Simmons Instagram 9 of 21 10. Angela Simmons Source:Angela Simmons Instagram 10 of 21 11. Angela Simmons Source:Angela Simmons Instagram 11 of 21 12. Angela Simmons Source:Angela Simmons Instagram 12 of 21 13. Angela Simmons Source:Angela Simmons Instagram 13 of 21 14. Angela Simmons Source:Angela Simmons Instagram 14 of 21 15. Angela Simmons Source:Angela Simmons Instagram 15 of 21 16. Angela Simmons Source:Angela Simmons Instagram 16 of 21 17. Angela Simmons Source:Angela Simmons Instagram 17 of 21 18. Angela Simmons Source:Angela Simmons Instagram 18 of 21 19. Angela Simmons Source:Angela Simmons Instagram 19 of 21 20. Angela Simmons Source:Instagram 20 of 21 21. Angela Simmons Source:Instagram 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Pepsi Ad Sets Internet On Fire…In A Bad Way 22 Times Angela Simmons’ Bikini Body Left Us Speechless

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark