Nivea Pulls Ad That States “White Is Purity” After Severe Backlash…Obviously

Sigh.

Nivea posted a Facebook ad recently that states, “White Is Purity.” The ad was for deoderant.

Nivea removes “White is Purity “ Adhttps://t.co/V7LcYGmcry pic.twitter.com/5jQMIToHBF — Operation Black Vote (@OpBlackVote) April 5, 2017

An apology statement from the company read, “We are deeply sorry to anyone who may take offense to this specific post,” the company said in a statement. “Diversity and equal opportunity are crucial values of Nivea.”

According to The New York Times, the ad was on the brand’s Middle East Facebook page. The newspaper stated:

A Beiersdorf representative said the ad was part of a broader campaign for the deodorant in the Middle East that linked the color black with strength and white with purity. “We never intended to hurt anybody or to raise any wrong interpretation,” the representative said.

