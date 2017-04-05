Lifestyle
Danai Gurira Is Making Us Fall Out From All Her Melanin Glory At The NYU Tisch School Of The Arts Gala

Foxy NC staff
Danai Gurira attended the NYU Tisch School of the Arts’ 2017 Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Monday night looking simply gorgeous with a fun, Springtime look.

NYU Tisch School of the Arts' 2017 Gala

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty


The Walking Dead star, looked anything but, wearing a vibrant Rosie Assoulin Spring 2017 coordiante ensemble and pairing with some silver metallic pumps! Beauties, we told you that metallics are the new nude.

Rosie Assoulin - Presentation - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


We love how Danai made this ensemble red carpet ready and stayed strong with color, rocking a Mark Cross orange bag. While it looks like a lunch box, we all can see that Danai is the one looking like a snack!

NYU Tisch School of the Arts' 2017 Gala

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty


She was bald and beautiful on the red carpet and her makeup, done by Edward Cruz, is flawless! He used AJ Crimson foundation on the star, which I find is a great foundation match for our deeper skin beauties. Check out his products when we caught up with celebrity makeup artist, A.J. Crimson himself, in Las Vegas:

Danai is givig us some serious glow on the red carpet and you can get it too. Don’t forget a fab highlighter to decorate your décolletage.

She was styled by Thomas Carter Phillips.

Photos