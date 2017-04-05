Beyonce Releases Video Of Home Video Clips For Wedding Anniversary

Beyonce loves to give fans insight into her personal life on HER terms. This time, it was in time to celebrate her wedding anniversary. The video features home video clips to accompany the song Die With You. The song was originally released on the couple’s seventh anniversary two years ago.
Queen Bey also shared a love song playlist for Jay Z which she titled IV Ever Ever. The list features an array of artists, including D’Angelo, Sade, Marvin Gaye andFrank Sinatra.
Here’s a clip of the video, which is featured in full on Tidal.
Check out the playlist, which is 60 songs strong.
