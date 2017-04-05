Beyonce loves to give fans insight into her personal life on HER terms. This time, it was in time to celebrate her wedding anniversary. The video features home video clips to accompany the song Die With You. The song was originally released on the couple’s seventh anniversary two years ago.

Queen Bey also shared a love song playlist for Jay Z which she titled IV Ever Ever. The list features an array of artists, including D’Angelo, Sade, Marvin Gaye andFrank Sinatra.

Here’s a clip of the video, which is featured in full on Tidal.

💙 4.4.17 💙 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Check out the playlist, which is 60 songs strong.

Celebrity Engagements We Didn’t See Coming 13 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Engagements We Didn’t See Coming 1. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Jr Source:Instagram 1 of 13 2. Trai Byers and Grace Gealey Source:Instagram 2 of 13 3. Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Source:Kevin Hart Instagram 3 of 13 4. Ludacris and Eudoxie Source:Ludacris Instagram 4 of 13 5. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Source:Instagram 5 of 13 6. Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Source:Instagram 6 of 13 7. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Source:PR Photos 7 of 13 8. Chad ‘Ochocinco’ and Evelyn Lozada Source:Twitter 8 of 13 9. Big Sean & Naya Rivera Source:Twitter 9 of 13 10. Kelly Rowland and Tim Witherspoon Source:Instagram 10 of 13 11. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom Source:PR Photos 11 of 13 12. Shad Moss and Erica Mena Source:Instagram 12 of 13 13. Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise Source:PR Photos 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Beyonce Releases Video Of Home Video Clips For Wedding Anniversary Celebrity Engagements We Didn’t See Coming

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark