Toddler Defends Her Choice Of Doll to Clueless Cashier

A photo of a South Carolina toddler has gone viral. It’s been shared more than 140,000 times and attracted more than 19,000 comments as the result of an awkward shopping moment at Target. Brandi Benner, mother of the two-year old said a cashier questioned the toddler, who is white and why she wanted to buy a new doctor doll, which was black. Before Brandi could respond in anger, little Sophia stated:



“She does (look like me)!”. “She’s a doctor like I’m a doctor. And I’m a pretty girl and she’s a pretty girl…And see her stethoscope.

Research has shown that children aren’t born with biases about race and gender, maybe world leaders can learn a lesson on racial diversity and inclusion from this toddler.

