Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Toddler Defends Her Choice Of Doll to Clueless Cashier

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Dolls

Source: Zoya Pictures / Getty

Here’s a drop the mic moment for ya.

A photo of a South Carolina toddler has gone viral. It’s been shared more than 140,000 times and attracted more than 19,000 comments as the result of an awkward shopping moment at Target. Brandi Benner, mother of the two-year old said a cashier questioned the toddler, who is white and why she wanted to buy a new doctor doll, which was black. Before Brandi could respond in anger, little Sophia stated:

“She does (look like me)!”. “She’s a doctor like I’m a doctor. And I’m a pretty girl and she’s a pretty girl…And see her stethoscope.

Research has shown that children aren’t born with biases about race and gender, maybe world leaders can learn a lesson on racial diversity and inclusion from this toddler.

Related Story:
“Where’s the Diversity?” Joan Smalls Discusses Fashion Industry Issues

diversity , kids , racial

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Toddler Defends Her Choice Of Doll to Clueless Cashier

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Toddler Defends Her Choice Of Doll to Clueless Cashier
 1 hour ago
Beyonce "Lemonade" Photos
Beyonce Releases Video Of Home Video Clips For…
 2 hours ago
PepsiCo expected to report an increase in earnings
Pepsi Ad Sets Internet On Fire…In A Bad Way
 3 hours ago
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 17 hours ago
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 18 hours ago
10 photos
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé…
 1 day ago
Jill Scott
Let’s Celebrate Jill Scott’s Birthday!
 1 day ago
17th Annual Teddy Bear Ball
Video: See Close-Up Of $500K Ring Martin Lawrence…
 1 day ago
Listen New Music: Mary J. Blige featuring Kanye…
 1 day ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 2 days ago
Do It For The ‘Gram: NeNe Leakes Shows…
 2 days ago
#RelationshipGoals: Watch Tamia Sing Rihanna’s “Stay” While Grant…
 2 days ago
Photos