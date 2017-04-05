TJMS
Home > TJMS

MORNING MINUTE: Till Farts Do Us Part, Mama June’s New Scrunchy

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

4/5/17- Comedian Chris Paul the real reason so many married couples sleep in separate beds. Plus find out all about Mama June’s newest accessory. Listen below.

Morning Minute

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading MORNING MINUTE: Till Farts Do Us Part, Mama June’s New Scrunchy

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Toddler Defends Her Choice Of Doll to Clueless Cashier
 1 hour ago
Beyonce "Lemonade" Photos
Beyonce Releases Video Of Home Video Clips For…
 2 hours ago
PepsiCo expected to report an increase in earnings
Pepsi Ad Sets Internet On Fire…In A Bad Way
 3 hours ago
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 17 hours ago
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 18 hours ago
10 photos
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé…
 1 day ago
Jill Scott
Let’s Celebrate Jill Scott’s Birthday!
 1 day ago
17th Annual Teddy Bear Ball
Video: See Close-Up Of $500K Ring Martin Lawrence…
 1 day ago
Listen New Music: Mary J. Blige featuring Kanye…
 1 day ago
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 2 days ago
Do It For The ‘Gram: NeNe Leakes Shows…
 2 days ago
#RelationshipGoals: Watch Tamia Sing Rihanna’s “Stay” While Grant…
 2 days ago
Photos