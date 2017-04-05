Local
Don’t Miss Durham’s Earth Day Festival On April 23rd!

Karen Clark
Are you looking for ways to “love” the Earth on a local level and make a global impact? If so, attend Durham’s 2017 Earth Day Festival to enjoy green activities and learn about sustainable practices.

The festival, sponsored by Durham Parks and Recreation in partnership with the Durham Parks Foundation, will be held on Sunday, April 23 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Durham Central Park on 501 Foster Street.

Participants are encouraged to carpool, walk, ride the bus, or bike to this free, fun-filled, Earth-friendly event.  Members of Durham’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission will house a free valet bicycle parking service near the corner of Foster and Hunt Streets. They will also provide free bike safety checks and show participants how to change a flat tire.

Is it Trash, Composting, and Farming Tips are among the environmental education sessions that will be held during the Festival. There will also be environmental agencies, an Earth Day Market and kid friendly attractions such as arts and crafts, face painting, science experiments, entertainment and more.

The event will culminate with the Annual Earth Day Parade and musical performances by the Bulltown Strutters and the Counterclockwise String Band, a Bluegrass band from North Carolina.

Paper shredding will be available from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. during the festival. A convenient drive through area will be set up at 412 Morris St. (Measurement Incorporated Parking Lot) to collect all of your sensitive paper documents that need shredding. This service is free and open to the public.

Volunteer opportunities are available. Click here to complete the volunteer application.

 For more information call 919-560-4355 or visit DPRPlayMore.org.

