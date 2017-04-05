Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

THE BUZZ LIVE: 90s Music Trivia With Jermaine Dupri

Host Shamika Sanders sits down for a fun conversation with the musical G.O.A.T himself, Jermaine Dupri

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

 

 

Our entertainment host Shamika Sanders, sat down with musical legend Jermaine Dupri to discuss some of his greatest hits from the 90s and beyond. Can you guess the lyric? Dupri also introduces his new artists, who will be performing at SoSoSummer 2017.

RELATED LINKS

The Buzz Live: Decoding The Brilliance Of Kendrick Lamar’s New Visual For ‘Humble’

The Buzz Live: Miss Robbie &amp; Tim Talk Season 4 Of ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pies’

The Buzz Live: Joe Sings His Classic &amp; Talks New Album ‘My Name Is Joe’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading THE BUZZ LIVE: 90s Music Trivia With Jermaine Dupri

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
Homepage Lead 04.07.17
Justine Skye Teams Up With MAC For New…
 3 hours ago
Lifestyle 04.07.17
1996 MTV Video Music Awards
Watch: “All Eyez On Me” Movie Trailer: Based…
 3 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
What Beauty Really Means: Blogger Reminds Daughter That…
 3 hours ago
Lifestyle 04.07.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 13 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 14 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 15 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Gabourey Sidibe Covers InStyle’s First Ever Beauty Issue…
 20 hours ago
Lifestyle 04.07.17
1 In 5 U.S. Adults Were Infected With…
 22 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
EXCLUSIVE: Chef Lawrence Of ‘Hustle & Soul’ Teaches…
 23 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Lance Gross Mourns The Loss Of His Father
 24 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Saw This Coming: Blac Chyna Gives Her Engagement…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Chanel Iman Shows Us That…
 1 day ago
Lifestyle 04.07.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Photos