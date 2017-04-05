This Photo Of Tika Sumpter And Her Baby Will Give You All Of The Feels

Hello Beautiful Staff

Southside With You actress Tika Sumpter gave birth to her first child, daughter Ella-Loren in October of 2016. Motherhood looks good on the Hollywood star! She recently shared a black and white photo of her and her daughter bonding…and it is so cute.

In the black and white photo, Tika reveals that working in Hollywood can be tough, but the fact that she’s doing what she loves, ultimately makes her a better mom. Facts! Through her post, she also let’s us know that she’s partnering with Baby Dove.

Baby Dove is a new line from the brand, promising complete care for delicate baby skin. This might be Dove’s answer to other brands focused on what’s best for one’s baby, like Jessica Alba’s Honest brand.

Beauties, let us know in the comments if you will be using Baby Dove, like Tika!

