This Photo Of Tika Sumpter And Her Baby Will Give You All Of The Feels

Southside With You actress Tika Sumpter gave birth to her first child, daughter Ella-Loren in October of 2016. Motherhood looks good on the Hollywood star! She recently shared a black and white photo of her and her daughter bonding…and it is so cute.
In the black and white photo, Tika reveals that working in Hollywood can be tough, but the fact that she’s doing what she loves, ultimately makes her a better mom. Facts! Through her post, she also let’s us know that she’s partnering with Baby Dove.
Baby Dove is a new line from the brand, promising complete care for delicate baby skin. This might be Dove’s answer to other brands focused on what’s best for one’s baby, like Jessica Alba’s Honest brand.
Beauties, let us know in the comments if you will be using Baby Dove, like Tika!
1. Parker Sawyers speaks during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'
2. Parker Sawyers speaks during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'
3. Tika Sumpter speaks during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'
4. Director Richard Tanne speaks during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'
5. Tika Sumpter speaks during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'
6. Parker Sawyers & Tika Sumpter speak during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'
7. Tika Sumpter walks the pink carpet during HelloBeautiful's screening for 'Southside with You'
8. Director Richard Tanne and Tika Sumpter speak during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'
9. Tika Sumpter entering HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'
10. Tika Sumpter & Richard Tanne speak during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'
11. Richard Tanne during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'
12. HelloBeautiful's Screening Of 'Southside with You'
13. HelloBeautiful's Screening Of 'Southside with You'
14. HelloBeautiful's Screening Of 'Southside with You'
15. Parker Sawyers & Tika Sumpter during HelloBeautiful's Q&A for 'Southside with You'
16. Parker Sawyers On HelloBeautiful's pink carpet for the screening of 'Southside with You'
17. Parker Sawyers, Tika Sumpter, & Director Richard Tanne on HelloBeautiful's pink carpet for the screening of 'Southside with You'
18. Parker Sawyers, Tika Sumpter, & Director Richard Tanne speak during the screening of 'Southside with You'
19. Keyaira Kelly speaks to Director Richard Tanne during Q&A for 'Southside with You'
20. Tika Sumpter poses on the pink carpet at HelloBeautiful's screening for 'Southside with You'
21. Keyaira Kelly moderates panel with director Richard Tanne, Tika Sumpter, and Parker Sawyers
22. Keyaira Kelly moderates panel with director Richard Tanne, Tika Sumpter, and Parker Sawyers
23. Director Richard Tanne speaks during HelloBeautiful's screening of 'Southside with You'
24. The beautiful crowd during HelloBeautiful's screening of 'Southside with You'
25. Parker Sawyers, Tika Sumpter, Director Richard Tanne, June Ambrose, and Ty Hunter pose on the pink carpet at HelloBeautiful's screening
26. Parker Sawyers, Tika Sumpter, and Director Richard Tanne pose on the pink carpet at HelloBeautiful's screening
27. HelloBeautiful's Editorial Director Allison McGevna speaks during Q&A
28. Vicky Jeudy, Parker Sawyers, Tika Sumpter, Director Richard Tanne, June Ambrose, Ty Hunter, & Keyaira Kelly
29. Parker Sawyers poses on the pink carpet at HelloBeautiful's screening
30. Tika Sumpter & Hill Harper pose during HelloBeautiful's screening of 'Southside with You'
31. HelloBeautiful's Keyaira Kelly and Editorial Director Allison McGevna speak during Q&A
32. Hill Harper holds Tika Sumpter's baby bump during HelloBeautiful's screening of 'Southside with You'
33. Stylist Ty Hunter & June Ambrose pose during HelloBeautiful's screening of 'Southside with You'
34. Malik Yoba &Ty Hunter laugh during HelloBeautiful's screening of 'Southside with You'
35. Ty Hunter & June Ambrose pose during HelloBeautiful's screening of 'Southside with You'
