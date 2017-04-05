See All The Times Gabrielle Union Has Worn Her Capsule Collection With New York And Company

Gabrielle Union always looks so cute and stylish, so it makes sense that the Being Mary Jane beauty collaborated with New York and Company for a capsule collection. The capsule collection is what I would describe as New York fierce, with easy to wear pieces that are on trend and one can re-wear for multiple looks.
Gabrielle announced the partnership via Instagram, writing, “It’s a whole new game. Excited to announce my collab with #NYandCompany! Shop it in my bio!”
The collection features green (not surprised as it’s Pantone color of the year) and springy pops of color, featuring coral, turquoise and fun prints. There is also an all white suit, that we want now.
Don’t think that this is a collection that Gabrielle is only slapping her name on. She’s been wearing a few of the pieces out to recent events! On Saturday, she was spotted attending the American Express “Paints The Town Platinum” event at Bazaar Mar hosted by Jose Andres in Miami at SLS Brickell Hotel & Residences.
On Tuesday evening, Gabrielle Union attend ‘The Fate Of The Furious‘ Atlanta Screening at SCAD Show on in Atlanta, Georgia and wore her one sleeve, wide leg jumpsuit. Yes for a red carpet look that you can get for under $80.00!
Beauties, you can shop the entire collection, here.
