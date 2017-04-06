Little Known Black History Fact: National Negro Business League

Photo by

TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: National Negro Business League

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

Twelve years prior to the establishment of the business lobbying group U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Booker T. Washington founded the National Negro Business League in 1900. The purpose of the group was to advance and support the economic interests of the Black community and provide a model of self-sustained financial growth.

Washington’s vision for the League came as the specter of Jim Crow and racism still hung high over the heads of African-Americans. The popular leader believed that education and economic prosperity were the keys to gain equal footing with the white community. His view differed greatly from Washington’s rival, W.E.B. Du Bois, who adopted a more radical view of how equality should be obtained.

Despite this rift in Black leadership, the league thrived, opening several hundred chapters across the nation and continuing to grow after Washington’s death in 1915. One major factor in the League’s success was its deep connection to the white business elite which Washington kept close. In fact, the League was aided by white philanthropist Andrew Carnegie and Washington was also friends with Sears, Roebuck & Co. President Julius Rosenwald.

In the mid-sixties, the organization was renamed the National Business League under President Berkeley Burrell. It continued its work in the community, although much of its earlier prominence began to diminish as the 20th Century rolled on. However, the League expanded its reach and worked across the entire Africa Diaspora promoting its brand of financial literacy.

Dr. Malcolm Beach Sr. was the League’s last sitting president, and will make way for Ken Harris of the Michigan Black Chamber of Commerce. The Michigan Black Chamber of Commerce is merging with the National Business League with Harris set to assume the president’s role.

PHOTO: Public Domain

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of <a href="http://blackamericaweb.com/category/little-known-black-history-facts">Little Known Black History Facts. </a>

Black finances , Booker T. Washington , Little Known Black History Facts , Negro Business League

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 47 mins ago
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Chanel Iman Shows Us That…
 1 hour ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 2 hours ago
Ciara Gives Us The ‘1,2 Step’ In This…
 2 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Is Anika Playing Lucious Or Tariq?
 10 hours ago
TLC Delivering Kickstarter Album This Summer
 11 hours ago
Nia Long Loves Taraji P. Henson [VIDEO]
 12 hours ago
CHICK CHAT: Did Pepsi & Kendall Jenner Really…
 17 hours ago
See All The Times Gabrielle Union Has Worn…
 20 hours ago
NIVEA Just Did Something No One Thought Possible:…
 23 hours ago
Toddler Defends Her Choice Of Doll to Clueless Cashier
 23 hours ago
Beyonce "Lemonade" Photos
Beyonce Releases Video Of Home Video Clips For…
 23 hours ago
This Photo Of Tika Sumpter And Her Baby…
 24 hours ago
Danai Gurira Is Making Us Fall Out From…
 1 day ago
Photos