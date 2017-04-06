HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Chanel Iman Shows Us That Stylish And Comfy Is Possible

Hello Beautiful Staff

Chanel Iman hung out in the Teva styling suite at a Teva event on Wednesday. The beauty gave us a super comfy look, pairing a Petar Petrov jacket and trouser ensemble, with an Alexander Wang leather bralette and of course, Teva sandals. This look was styled by Monica Rose, who also styles celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Gigi Hadid.

Teva’s make the perfect festival or summer flat. They also scream, “Hello, tourist!” in a casual, yet stylish manner.

Great day partnering @Teva where comfee is key #strapintofreedom A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on Apr 5, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

It’s nice to see a supermodel working with a brand that is not necessarily “sexy,” but quite functional.

@chaneliman 😍 trousers + jacket @petarpetrovvienna | top @alexanderwangny | sandals @teva | jewels @jacquieaiche #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #Chaneliman A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

Her jewelry is by Jacquie Aiche and we are loving this simple ponytail, with her signature baby hairs on fleek!

Beauties, we want to know, do you think this look is HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll.

