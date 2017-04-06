HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Chanel Iman Shows Us That Stylish And Comfy Is Possible

Chanel Iman hung out in the Teva styling suite at a Teva event on Wednesday. The beauty gave us a super comfy look, pairing a Petar Petrov jacket and trouser ensemble, with an Alexander Wang leather bralette and of course, Teva sandals. This look was styled by Monica Rose, who also styles celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Gigi Hadid.
Teva’s make the perfect festival or summer flat. They also scream, “Hello, tourist!” in a casual, yet stylish manner.
It’s nice to see a supermodel working with a brand that is not necessarily “sexy,” but quite functional.
Her jewelry is by Jacquie Aiche and we are loving this simple ponytail, with her signature baby hairs on fleek!
Beauties, we want to know, do you think this look is HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll.
DON’T MISS:
#MODELMONDAYS: Chanel Iman Is HOT In This Diamond Encrusted Crop Top Bodice
Chanel Iman Channels Prince In A Fashionable Tribute
Ciara Gives Us The ‘1,2 Step’ In This Cute Pregnancy Photo