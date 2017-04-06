Spicer Takes On Tots In ‘Daily Show’ Spoof

A video recently released from the Daily show, with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer interacting with the press during one of his many contentious briefings. Except the press is a group of curious kids. Spicer is often accused of being condescending with the press, his “conversation” with the kindergartner’s is hilarious. The inquisitive kids are all good reporters all demanding answers about Russia and the Trump’s tax returns.

Watch below and enjoy!

