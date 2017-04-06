TJMS
TOP OF THE MORNING: The Carters’ New Business Venture

Foxy NC staff
4/6/17- Find out what Beyonce and Jay Z are up to now and hear Madelyne Woods and Kym Whitley weigh in on the news headlines. Listen below.

Kym Whitley , Madelyne Woods , Skip Murphy

