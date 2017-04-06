Pepsi Apologizes To MLK’s Daughter For Offensive Commercial

In case you missed it, Pepsi got themselves into hot water after releasing a controversial commercial.

After pulling the ad that many thought mocked people who fought for freedom and justice, the soft drink brand reached out to Bernice King.

If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/FA6JPrY72V — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 5, 2017

@BerniceKing We at Pepsi believe in the legacy of Dr. King & meant absolutely no disrespect to him & others who fight for justice. pic.twitter.com/rM8W8i0Euu — Pepsi™ (@pepsi) April 5, 2017

