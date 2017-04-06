Lance Gross Mourns The Loss Of His Father

Actor Lance Gross took to Instagram to announce his father’s passing yesterday.

The 35-year-old posted a photo of himself with his late father, penning a heartfelt message.

‘Heroes don’t die, they live forever…I can feel you around me. U were always my Hero Pop. Not just a Father, but someone I always wanted to be.”

Just one day prior to his father’s passing, Gross posted a photo on the set for his TV One movie, ‘Hit A Lick.’

Reggie…#trapqueen #relaxyamuscleimonset #itmyshirttho 🎬🎭🎟🎞🎥 A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

Details surrounding his father’s passing are unclear. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family.

