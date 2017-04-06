Lance Gross Mourns The Loss Of His Father

Actor Lance Gross took to Instagram to announce his father’s passing yesterday.
The 35-year-old posted a photo of himself with his late father, penning a heartfelt message.
‘Heroes don’t die, they live forever…I can feel you around me. U were always my Hero Pop. Not just a Father, but someone I always wanted to be.”
Heroes don't die, they live Forever. Today is has tough every since that call. But now I can feel you around me. U were always my Hero Pop. Not just a Father but someone I always wanted to be. I hope you're up there dancing, singing and talking away. Heaven got a real one today. Peaceful resting old man. My love is forever…
Just one day prior to his father’s passing, Gross posted a photo on the set for his TV One movie, ‘Hit A Lick.’
Details surrounding his father’s passing are unclear. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family.
