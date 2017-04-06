Saw This Coming: Blac Chyna Gives Her Engagement Ring Back To Rob Kardashian

The love between model Blac Chyna and reality TV starcrashed and burned before it even took off.

After a publicly tumultuous relationship and the birth of a child, Chyna has reportedly returned her engagement ring back to Rob, E! news reports.

The 28-year-old was spotted leaving a nightclub in Hollywood on Tuesday without her 7-carat hardware. The couple seemed on the verge of a reunion when they took to snapchat just a couple days ago to share some mushy PDA:

According to an E! source, “Chyna and Rob are certainly not together or engaged. In fact, Chyna gave the engagement ring back to Rob when they broke up last month … Something caused them to have a blowout fight, and Chyna gave the ring back and it was done. They officially are not engaged. There is no wedding.”

Along with no wedding, there will also be no trademarking of ‘Angela Kardashian,’ TMZ reported.

The motion was denied after Chyna tried to snatch up the reality family name before she was a ‘Mrs.’

Despite the breakup, the couple will always have their daughter, Dream to look after.

“They are amicable and get along when it comes to Dream. There’s no set day or times that Rob will take (care of) Dream. They haven’t fully figured it out yet, but they are working on it,” a source told E!

