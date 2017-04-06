Track Queen: 12-Year-Old Jamaican Girl Blazes Through Track Meet While Wearing A Crown Of Flowers

Lifestyle
Jamaican pre-teen Brianna Lyston is a force to be reckoned with and shows no signs of slowing down. She recently left her competitors in the dust during a 200-meter championship event, where she crushed the previous record that was in place, according to the Jamaican Observer. Brianna made sure the moment would never be forgotten, as she decorated her head with a band of yellow flowers.

The major win put Brianna in close running with another athletic star who set fashionable trends on the track, the late great Florence Griffith-Joyner, better known as “Flo Jo”, who was notorious for her stylish manicures.

The 12-year old is no stranger to victory. At age 10, she put herself on the map when she broke records for 200 and 300-meter events during the TA/Sagicor National Athletic Championships and Caribbean Union Teachers Championships in Trinidad and Tobago.

Brianna is breaking records, having fun and doing it all while setting a signature look for herself. We are definitely here for it and can’t wait to see her win those gold medals!

