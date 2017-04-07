The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’ Season 9 Is Explosive

The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’ Season 9 Is Explosive

Things are set to get tense from the very beginning of this explosive reunion!

Danielle Jennings
Season 9 of Bravo’s hit series Real Housewives of Atlanta has been filled to the brim with drama all season long, so you definitely shouldn’t expect the reunion to be all nice and sweet either. The trailer for the intense reunion was just released and fans are not ready for all the explosive shenanigans that are set to go down.

For the first time in Housewives history a series reunion will stretch to a whopping four parts, seemingly because the Atlanta ladies were filled with so much drama that a standard two or three-part reunion was simply not enough to cover all the tea spilled, lies exposed and gossip confronted.

As expected, the ongoing beef between Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams takes center stage just as it has all season, surrounding the storied threesome accusations between the two. Phaedra Parks and Kandi’s complete friendship breakdown is also explored and things get pretty nasty when Todd enters the mix and lies are called out.

As for Cynthia Bailey, Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore, they are all seen answering varying questions surrounding their relationships. With Cynthia, it’s the ending of her marriage to Peter Thomas, Sheree opens up about accusations of physical abuse from ex Bob Whitfield and Kenya is once again in the hot seat about her rumored habit of hiring boyfriends just for the show.

Buckle up Beauties, it’s going to be a bumpy ride! Part 1 of the RHOA reunion airs April 16 at 8p.m. on Bravo.

You can check out the reunion trailer for RHOA Season 9 BELOW:

