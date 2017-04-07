Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood

Danielle Jennings

For television producer extraordinaire Shonda Rhimes, being as busy as possible is clearly never a problem, as she has just added an additional responsibility to her plate. This time, it’s for the benefit of women’s health, as she has just joined the national board of Planned Parenthood.

Rhimes, who was previously a member of the Los Angeles board, joins at a critical time. Planned Parenthood has been in the news more than ever lately due in large part to the Trump administration’s attempts to cut the program’s funding, without giving any thought to how it will impact millions of women across the country. With the Women’s March earlier this year, it’s clear that American women are not giving up on their fight to keep Planned Parenthood in its current form.

As reported by Essence, Rhimes feels very strongly about the Planned Parenthood organization and wants to help in any way she can. She stated, “The fact is that women’s health is under fire right now. And so, to me, it feels like it’s important to help fight back. I just want to be of service.”

Rhimes is looking forward to serving as a member of the national board, but she isn’t exactly certain what her new role will consist of just yet, noting “I haven’t totally defined what I want to do yet, but mostly I want to be of service — in any way that I can. And if that is helping to convey messages, that is what I’m going to do. If it’s rolling up my sleeves and getting to work, that is what I’m going to do.”

Rhimes has long been a huge champion of women’s rights and representation in media and Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood agreed.

“I’ve been so, so impressed by everything she’s ever done,” Richards said.

