Watch: "All Eyez On Me" Movie Trailer: Based on Tupac Shakur

Jodi Berry
The official trailer for the Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez on Me” was released Thursday. Demetrius Shipp Jr. who portrays the iconic rapper, gives fans a glimpse into the late American rapper’s life, and his rise to the top of the music industry as he battles crime and the pressures of stardom.

Tupac rose to fame during the 1990s with rap hits such as ‘California Love’ and ‘Hit ‘Em Up’. Tupac was killed in 1996 at the age of 25. “All Eyez on Me” opens on June 16th to coincide with what would have been Tupac’s 46th birthday.

Photos