Easter Egg Hunts In Triangle

Jodi Berry
Saturday, April 8

Raleigh- Egg hunts begins at 11 a.m. at several community centers and parks: Abbotts Creek Park, Anderson Point, Brier Creek, Carolina Pines, John Chavis, Laurel Hills, Lions Park, Mordecai Historic Park, Pullen Park, Roberts Park and Spring Forest Road Park. The Great Egg Scramble breakfast with the Easter Bunny is 10 a.m. at Brier Creek Community Center, 10810 Globe Road, and Breakfast with the Bunny is 10 a.m. at Laurel Hills Community Center, 3808 Edwards Mill Road. Other activities are planned at some sites. For information, visit raleighnc.gov or contact a park or community center. bit.ly/2o8H6v2

Durham -Began from 10-11 a.m. at Campus Hills Park, 2000 S. Alston Ave., and 10 a.m. to noon at West Point on the Eno, 5101 N. Roxboro Road. durhamnc.gov

Garner’s Spring Eggstravaganza – Begans at 10 a.m. at Lake Benson Park, 921 Buffaloe Road. Easter egg hunts begin at 10:30 a.m. The event also will feature entertainment, children’s activities and food vendors. No pets allowed. Rain date: 1-3 p.m. April 9. garnernc.gov

Cary’s- Have fun at the  26th annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. on the spillway at Bond Park, 801 High House Road. For children ages 10 and younger. The event also will feature bounce houses, food trucks, a magic show, face painting, police cars and fire trucks until 1:30 p.m. Rain date: 1 p.m. Sunday, April 9. bit.ly/2mLMhfB, townofcary.org

Apex- Annual Easter egg hunt is 10 a.m. at the Apex Community Center, 53 Hunter St. Rain or shine. No pets allowed. bit.ly/2nvj4Yh, apexnc.org

 Chatham County’s egg hunt is 10 a.m. at the Pittsboro campus of Central Carolina Community College, 764 West St. The event also will feature the Spring Into Safety Event, children’s activities and inflatables. bit.ly/2nYoRs2

 

 

Photos