From FV17: Bobby Brown Talks About Drug Abuse And Whitney

Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston had a tumultuous relationship that included admitted drug abuse on both parts. Now happily married with three children to Alicia Etheredge Brown, Fantastic Voyage 2017 cruise performer Brown did a Question and Answer session with fans on board. During that session, he was asked about his life with Whitney. His heartfelt response to a question about their marriage is both revealing and touching.

Check out the video below:



Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: