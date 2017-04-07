From FV17: Bobby Brown Talks About Drug Abuse And Whitney

TJMS
Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston had a tumultuous relationship that included admitted drug abuse on both parts. Now happily married with three children to Alicia Etheredge Brown, Fantastic Voyage 2017 cruise performer Brown did a Question and Answer session with fans on board. During that session, he was asked about his life with Whitney. His heartfelt response to a question about their marriage is both revealing and touching.

