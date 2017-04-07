National
Home > National

Have You Seen These Old Tweets From Trump To Obama About NOT Attacking Syria?

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Twitter suspends thousands of accounts for pro-terrorism and violence contents

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

After last night’s attack on a Syrian airfield, the people of the internet dug up some of Donald Trump’s old tweets about Syria.

Read More: U.S. Launches Missiles At Syrian Base After Chemical Weapons Attack

 

 

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

10 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Have You Seen These Old Tweets From Trump To Obama About NOT Attacking Syria?

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

obama , Syria , trump , Twitter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 4 hours ago
Homepage Lead 04.07.17
Justine Skye Teams Up With MAC For New…
 4 hours ago
Lifestyle 04.07.17
1996 MTV Video Music Awards
Watch: “All Eyez On Me” Movie Trailer: Based…
 4 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
What Beauty Really Means: Blogger Reminds Daughter That…
 4 hours ago
Lifestyle 04.07.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 15 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 16 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 17 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Gabourey Sidibe Covers InStyle’s First Ever Beauty Issue…
 21 hours ago
Lifestyle 04.07.17
1 In 5 U.S. Adults Were Infected With…
 24 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
EXCLUSIVE: Chef Lawrence Of ‘Hustle & Soul’ Teaches…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Lance Gross Mourns The Loss Of His Father
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Saw This Coming: Blac Chyna Gives Her Engagement…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Chanel Iman Shows Us That…
 1 day ago
Lifestyle 04.07.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Photos