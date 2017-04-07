Trina Is Showing Us She’s Still Da Baddest B*tch While Wearing Gucci

Miami rapper Trina recently shared a pic of her looking flawless in Gucci, reminding us that she is still holding it down nearly two decades later since she first came on the music scene.

The “Diamond Princess” is wearing a cowgirl inspired white top, accented with ruffles in a “v” design on the front of her chest. The top came with leisure style black pants accented with red and white stripes and small bow ties down the front of the pants that showed off Trina’s melanin. Her hair is parted down the middle giving two sides of wavy dark curls that goes perfectly with her outfit.

Trina is celebrating nearly two decades of being Miami’s Diamond Princess as her first album “Da Baddest B#tch” debuted in 1999. Since that time, she’s coined some of hip hop’s signature coin phases and collaborated with some of the biggest names to include Lil’ Wayne, Rick Ross and Gucci Mane.

What do you think of Trina’s outfit? Is she still “da baddest?”

DON’T MISS: