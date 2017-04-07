HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Dawn Richard’s Graffiti Hair?

Dawn Richard debuted a new look on Instagram and it’s fire! Taking it a step up from the on-trend gray hair, she added some serious colors in an artistic manner!

we are a trend. @brandonhicks @makeupbynimai @ninajhair #graffitihair #hairart A post shared by D∆WN (@dawnrichard) on Apr 6, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

Her wig was created and styled by Los Angeles based hairstylist, Nina J. and the photograph was shot by Brandon Hicks. Her makeup (which is fantastic) was done by Los Angeles based makeup artist, Nimai (do you see that highlight?!)We’re loving the style, that is called, “graffiti hair,” for all the fun colors.

The Redemption Tour • link in bio to purchase tickets • more dates are being added so please check for info. A post shared by D∆WN (@dawnrichard) on Apr 7, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Graffitti hair is a play off of rainbow hair and takes fun colors to a whole new level. We’re loving the look, but know it’s not for everyone. Beauties, will you be rocking the graffiti hair trend?

Take our poll and vote whether Dawn’s look is HAUTE or NAUGHT.

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Chanel Iman Shows Us That Stylish And Comfy Is Possible

HAUTE HAIR: Get Kerry Washington’s Sexy Red Carpet Hairstyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Mel B. A Gold Platter In This Jumpsuit?