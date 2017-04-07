Winnie Harlow Gleams In All White And Stands Proud As The New ‘Me To We’ Ambassador

Thank you to my @metowe charity Family for having me at the launch of your new Semi Precious line 🖤 A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on Apr 6, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Canadian modelattended theSemi-Precious Collection launch in New York City Thursday evening wearing an all white look from theSpring 2017 Collection.

Winnie’s white dress definitely brought a spring feel, with its deep v line and thin spaghetti straps on the shoulders. The dress was buttoned down the front, ending at a stylish split above the knees. She wore the dress with a long white coat designed by IRO Paris and paired her look with silver sandals by Stuart Weitzman.

Winnie came out to support the Me to We event because she is now the spokesperson for their jewelry collection, which features hand made jewelry by women in Kenya. They make necklaces and different styles of beaded wrap bracelets that come in beautiful shapes and colors. Winnie can be seen wearing some of the pieces in the above photo.

The Canadian beauty definitely has her reasons for supporting this type of cause and talked about it when she spoke with Racked recently. “It started with me going to Kenya and really experiencing the process [of how this jewelry is made] for myself. What makes it so important to me, personally, is the reminder of what each piece means; the reminder that we have things like [food and clean water] so readily available, and we just take them for granted. Everyone everywhere should have those things too and we’re working towards making that happen.”

The women in Kenya who make the jewelry receive a fair pay of their work, as most artisan organizations strive to achieve. Check out more of Me to We and be sure to support a positive cause.

