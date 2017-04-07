Lifestyle
This Woman Just Got Herself Banned From Uber After Falsely Accusing Driver Of Rape

This is one of the worst Uber experiences captured on tape.

Foxy NC staff
An Uber ride turned into the trip from hell after a Bronx woman who hurled racist racist remarks at an Uber driver, threatened to call police–falsely accusing him of rape.

According to the New York Post the whole incident spiraled because the driver didn’t have an iPhone charger.

Donald Trump going to send you and your family back [to your country],” she yells towards the driver one point from the back seat.

For over eight minutes, dash cam footage captures the unnamed woman raging at the unidentified driver who does his best to not react.

“I’m going to start screaming out the window that you’re raping me, that you raped me,” she says.

“If I don’t have a charger, politely ask me. I’ll politely tell you, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t have a charger,’” the man  later says to the woman. “But you start disrespecting me.”

After numerous uncomfortable exchanges, the woman finally exits out of the car and walks to a nearby corner.

“The behavior in this video is abusive and completely unacceptable,” an Uber spokesperson said in a released statement. “As our Community Guidelines make clear, this will not be tolerated by anyone who uses Uber. The rider’s account has been banned and Uber is looking into this incident.”

You can watch the full encounter in the clip above.

SOURCE: New York Post 

Photos