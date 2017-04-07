Rihanna Collaborated On A Beautiful Jewelry Collection With Chopard

Rihanna‘s high fashion reign is on a train and the Chopard one just pulled into the station. Rihanna has had many successful collaborations with various high fashion brands from Dior to Manolo Blahnik (even causing the microsite to crash!), it’s no surprised to see her moving into the jewelry space.

Introducing the dazzling limited edition #RihannaLovesChopard Joaillerie collection designed by @badgalriri together with our Co-President and Artistic Director Caroline Scheufele (@chopardbycaroline ). Available now for pre-order (link in bio) A post shared by Chopard Official (@chopard) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

The collection is currently available for pre-order with Joaillerie Collection beginning at $1460.00, for a ring.

Ring #RihannaLovesChopard #limitededition (price: 1200€) A post shared by BadGal💋💄 (@badgalfxnty_) on Apr 7, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

The collection goes up to $11,140.00.

The collection is separated between the Joaillerie Collection and the Haute Joaillerie Collection (which is so expensive that they don’t even list a price). They are offering two pieces, including these beautiful earrings below, giving an ode to the beauty of nature with cascading sapphires, rubellites, and gorgeous gemstones and diamonds of various sizes.

Acessórios da coleção de #Rihanna assinada exclusivamente para a joalheria #Chopard. As peças serão reveladas durante a festa da grife no #FestivaldeCannes #CannesFilmFestival #RihannaLovesChopard A post shared by Raul Saraiva (@raulsaraivas) on Apr 7, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

We also are obsessed with this diamond ear cuff, but will just have to admire and wait for Rihanna to rock it.

Diamond Earclip #RihannaLovesChopard #limitededition A post shared by BadGal💋💄 (@badgalfxnty_) on Apr 7, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Beauties, what do you think about the collection? Tell us in the comments!

DON’T MISS:

Rihanna Is Giving Us Black History High Fashion During Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna Is Breaking All The Rules On The Cover Of Paper Magazine

Rihanna Receives Harvard Recognition In Style During Award Ceremony