10 Black Shows & Movies To Watch On Netflix This Month

Foxy NC staff
Black Netflix Shows/ Movies

Source: Netflix / Netflix


Grab a bottle of wine and snuggle up next to your Netflix and chill partner, here’s what’s coming to Netflix in April.

Dear White People

The Get Down- Season 2

Chewing Gum- Season 2

Sandy Wexler

Rodney King

Richard Pryor- Live & Smokin’

Kevin Hart: What Now?

Disney’s Queen Of Katwe

Cool Runnings

A Murder In The Park

Boy Bye

Netflix

Photos