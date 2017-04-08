Entertainment News
Sheree Whitfield Takes On New Role

It's always good to have a side hustle! Sheree is set to poke some fun at her reality career with a new sitcom.

Melanie D Jewelry Launch Event

Sheree Whitfield has signed on to play a reality diva who is past her prime on an upcoming sitcom.

Never let it be said that Sheree does not have a sense of humor. MailOnline.com reports that she has joined the cast of an upcoming sitcom, titled Altered Reality. The show is going to be a satire of every Real Housewives reality show you’ve ever seen, so it’s no surprise that producers decided to cast a few pros.

Sheree will be starring alongside Joanna Krupa, Jill Zarin, Gretchen Rossi, Alexis Bellino and Joyce Giraud. With this roster that features Miami, Orange County, Beverly Hills, New York and Atlanta, most of the cities in the Bravo franchise are represented. Think of it as a Real Housewives super-cast, if you will.

Sheree has yet to speak about her role on the show, but Gretchen told Mail Online that she thinks the audience is going to love Altered Reality because it’s going to amp up all of the mesiness that viewers can’t get enough of.

“I think viewers will love this show – it’s really over the top with the cat fights and drama and I am thrilled to be part of the cast,” Gretchen said.

“The script goes all the way with the stereotypes and misconceptions about reality stars,” she added, “and we really play that up to illustrate the insanity that goes down in the world of realty television.”

Don’t get too attached to any of the characters, though, because Jill revealed that “one of the main stars of the show dies in a freak accident” on the first episode.

There aren’t any details about a premiere date, or where we’ll be able to watch just yet. However, we’re excited to find out who she’ll be playing.

