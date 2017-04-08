Lifestyle
Put Her On The Honor Roll: Brazilian Teacher Supports Student By Switching Up Her Style

When a bully told her student she was ugly, this teacher fought back by changing her look to support the little girl.

Foxy NC staff
A teacher from Brazil taught a lesson in loving yourself and dismissing negativity just by changing her hair.

It’s not new information that kids can be really mean sometimes. However, BBC.com reports that Ana Barbara Ferreira of Sao Paulo decided to lift the spirits of a little girl who was being bullied in a slightly unconventional (but entirely sweet) way.

“Yesterday, my student told me there was a boy saying that her hair was ugly. She was very sad,” Ana Barbara shared in a Facebook post. “At that moment, the only thing I could tell her was that she was wonderful and shouldn’t care about what he was saying.”

Ana realized, however, that sometimes words are not enough. So, she decided to support her student by taking a style cue from her.

“Today, I woke up and remembered what happened and decided to wear the same hairstyle she used to wear,” Ana Barbara wrote, explaining that she hoped to set an example for the little girl. “When she saw me, she came running to hug me and say that I was beautiful, and I told her: ‘Today I’m beautiful like you!’”

We need more teachers like this!

Continue reading Put Her On The Honor Roll: Brazilian Teacher Supports Student By Switching Up Her Style

