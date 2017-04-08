WATCH: Uber Rider Threatens To Accuse Driver Of Rape, Company Bans Her For Life

Uber has banned a female passenger from using their car service for life after she was caught on video threatening to falsely accuse a driver of rape in the Bronx, New York, reports the New York Post.

Dash-cam footage, which was posted online this week, showed the female passenger furiously accosting the male driver for nearly 9 minutes — even going so far as to say “Donald Trump going to send you and your family back [to your country].”

“The behavior in this video is abusive and completely unacceptable,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

…In addition to threatening to report the driver for rape, the enraged woman was also caught on video saying she would punch herself in the face and tell cops he did it. “You’re going to jail,” she repeatedly told him.

The unidentified female passenger allegedly started yelling at the unnamed driver after he didn’t have an iPhone charger, and the driver thanked viewers for sharing the viral video of the bizarre incident, reports the New York Daily News.

SOURCE: New York Post, New York Daily News

