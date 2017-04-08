Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Was Phaedra Parks Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta?’

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

According to LoveBScott.com, Phaedra Parks may have been eliminated from RHOA.

The popular gossip site reports that Phaedra didn’t receive a renewal letter from the show.

Read More: The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’ Season 9 Is Explosive

 

“Everyone was given their renewal papers last week and Phaedra didn’t get hers. She got caught in so many treacherous lies this season that even the producers (including Andy Cohen) have had enough. She even brought ‘fake’ divorce papers to the reunion to prove a point. No one knows whether she’s telling the truth about anything anymore.”

LoveBScott.com goes on to say that things escalated once Phaedra’s alleged lies became a legal issue. The site indicates that legal action was taken by Kandi Burruss’ lawyers.

PageSix.com is reporting that Phaedra’s rep is calling the rumors of her departure from the show “untrue.”

Interestingly, there is no mention of RHOA on any of Phaedra’s social media bios.

 

White Male Celebrities BLACK WOMEN LOVE

16 photos Launch gallery

White Male Celebrities BLACK WOMEN LOVE

Continue reading Was Phaedra Parks Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta?’

White Male Celebrities BLACK WOMEN LOVE

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

phaedra parks , Real Housewives Of Atlanta

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14
Was Phaedra Parks Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta?’
 2 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
Homepage Lead 04.08.17
Sheree Whitfield Takes On New Role
 15 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
10 Black Shows & Movies To Watch On…
 21 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
CHICK CHAT: David & Tamela Mann Talk New…
 22 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Justine Skye Teams Up With MAC For New…
 1 day ago
Lifestyle 04.07.17
1996 MTV Video Music Awards
Watch: “All Eyez On Me” Movie Trailer: Based…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
What Beauty Really Means: Blogger Reminds Daughter That…
 1 day ago
Lifestyle 04.07.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Gabourey Sidibe Covers InStyle’s First Ever Beauty Issue…
 2 days ago
Lifestyle 04.07.17
1 In 5 U.S. Adults Were Infected With…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
EXCLUSIVE: Chef Lawrence Of ‘Hustle & Soul’ Teaches…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Photos