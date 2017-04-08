Was Phaedra Parks Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta?’

According to LoveBScott.com, Phaedra Parks may have been eliminated from RHOA.

The popular gossip site reports that Phaedra didn’t receive a renewal letter from the show.

“Everyone was given their renewal papers last week and Phaedra didn’t get hers. She got caught in so many treacherous lies this season that even the producers (including Andy Cohen) have had enough. She even brought ‘fake’ divorce papers to the reunion to prove a point. No one knows whether she’s telling the truth about anything anymore.”

LoveBScott.com goes on to say that things escalated once Phaedra’s alleged lies became a legal issue. The site indicates that legal action was taken by Kandi Burruss’ lawyers.

PageSix.com is reporting that Phaedra’s rep is calling the rumors of her departure from the show “untrue.”

Interestingly, there is no mention of RHOA on any of Phaedra’s social media bios.

