Chrissy Teigen Blesses Charlotte Woman With School Tuition

Look at the power of social media!

Model, host and better half to John Legend rocked a Charlotte woman’s world with a PayPal transaction last night.

Mercedes Edney was attempting to crowd-source her tuition for esthetician school. She started the campaign about a month ago and had raised about $300. Then, last night, Edney received a large deposit from PayPal. She said she thought it was some sort of glitch. Then she realized that she had received the remaining $5600 she needed to reach her goal.

Somebody just paid my entire tuition for esthetician school. OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGG — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017

Then she realized that the payment had come from Chrissy.

@CruzanChoklate I'm really excited for you to live out your passion ❤❤❤ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 8, 2017

Anyway. Be more like Chrissy. She just paid @CruzanChoklate's entire esthetician school tuition. I want to see more news like THAT. pic.twitter.com/Jck7NBgZIl — Kirbie Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) April 8, 2017

Her friends were in shock as well.

@CruzanChoklate WAIT BISH. It says Christine Tiegen?!?!! Did Mrs John Legend just pay your tuition!!!!????? — Cardi B. Wells (@Pinky_Balboa) April 8, 2017

Good job, Chrissy.

12 Super Cute Photos Of Baby Luna 12 photos Launch gallery 12 Super Cute Photos Of Baby Luna 1. Jet life. Source:Instagram 1 of 12 2. Ready for my first cover. Source:Instagram 2 of 12 3. Time to eat, mom. Source:Instagram 3 of 12 4. Hardly trying, but still the cutest. Source:Instagram 4 of 12 5. Luna, the chef. Source:Instagram 5 of 12 6. Hula, anyone? Source:Instagram 6 of 12 7. Minnie Mouse has nothing on me. Source:Instagram 7 of 12 8. Totally just kickin’ it. Source:Instagram 8 of 12 9. Dad interrupting as usual. Source:Instagram 9 of 12 10. Outshining my mom, like only I can. Source:Instagram 10 of 12 11. Look, I’m a banana. Source:Instagram 11 of 12 12. Hot dog lifestyle, might not make it. Source:Instagram 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Chrissy Teigen Blesses Charlotte Woman With School Tuition 12 Super Cute Photos Of Baby Luna Little Luna is soon to be the unbothered, modelesque foodie her mom is.

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark