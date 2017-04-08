Chrissy Teigen Blesses Charlotte Woman With School Tuition

Look at the power of social media!
Model, host and better half to John Legend rocked a Charlotte woman’s world with a PayPal transaction last night.
Mercedes Edney was attempting to crowd-source her tuition for esthetician school. She started the campaign about a month ago and had raised about $300. Then, last night, Edney received a large deposit from PayPal. She said she thought it was some sort of glitch. Then she realized that she had received the remaining $5600 she needed to reach her goal.
Then she realized that the payment had come from Chrissy.
Something absolutely amazing happened last night. Many of you know how much I love skin care and my plans to attend esthetician school next month. Last night I posted my tuition fundraiser on twitter and something I never in my wildest dreams happened. My paypal alert went off, and as I looked at my phone, there was amount of $5605. I thought it was a glitch. I then look at my email and realized it came from my fundraiser. @chrissyteigen donated my entire tuition money for school. I have been crying all night and I cried in the office this morning as I paid my downpayment for esthetician school. I haven't been this happy in a very long time. Thank you Chrissy and thank you to everyone else who voted or rtd my link or have supported me this entire time. It means more to me than you'll ever know. 💜💜 #ixorabb #futureesthetician
Her friends were in shock as well.
Good job, Chrissy.
