Janet Jackson Splits With Billionaire Husband

Say it Ain’t So!

Just months after giving birth to her first child at age 50, there’s reports singer Janet Jackson has split with billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana. While one source said the split is amicable another sources says that Jackson felt that Al Mana had gotten too controlling during her pregnancy.

The final straw was her husband’s reluctance to show concern for Katherine Jackson’s elder abuse claims.

The couple will co-parent their son, others said trouble had been brewing for months.

