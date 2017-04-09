Alex Baldwin Does Double Duty As O’Reilly And Trump

Alec Baldwin did double duty on “Saturday Night Live,” playing Bill O’Reilly and supporter in chief Donald Trump. O’Reilly has been in the news recently after news surfaced he had paid millions of dollars to several women to settle allegations of sexual harassment.

Alec Baldwin multitasked as President Trump and Bill O’Reilly in His SNL returnhttps://t.co/upsOettCcr — TIME (@TIME) April 9, 2017

Watch the video courtesy of NBC:



