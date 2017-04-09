Entertainment News
Alex Baldwin Does Double Duty As O’Reilly And Trump

Jodi Berry
'The Boss Baby' New York Premiere

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Alec Baldwin did double duty on “Saturday Night Live,” playing Bill O’Reilly and supporter in chief Donald Trump. O’Reilly has been in the news recently after news surfaced he had paid millions of dollars to several women to settle allegations of sexual harassment.

Watch the video courtesy of NBC:

