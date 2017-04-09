Entertainment News
Amid Death Threats, Omarosa Marries In D.C. Trump Tower

The former "Apprentice" contestant and avid Trump supporter wed her pastor finance Dr. John Allen Newman on April 8.

Foxy NC staff
44th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Michael Tran / Getty


On Saturday, former Apprentice contestant and avid Trump supporter Omarosa Manigault married her pastor finance Dr. John Allen Newman. Not surprisingly, #45 did not attend the nuptials because he was at hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. However, Manigault’s wedding was hosted at the Trump Tower in Washington D.C.

According to USA TODAY, Manigault tweeted her good news:

Omarosa rocked the pink, full-skirted, embroidered gown and a custom-made veil that can be seen during her appearance on TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress. The episode airs Sunday, April 9 at 8 ET/PT.

USA TODAY points out that the $25,000 wedding gown and decor from NYC swanky Kleinfeld’s was a gift for her appearing on the show. 

We’re surprised her wedding happened given that earlier this week we reported that her nuptials were postponed due to death threats. The couple’s original wedding date was March 25 and they were supposed to marry at Newman’s church in Jacksonville, Florida, The Sanctuary at Mt. Calvary.

“She is really concerned about her safety. There have been calls, emails and social media messages from people threatening to do harm to her and she feared that she wouldn’t be protected adequately at his church in Jacksonville. So she pushed the date back and made the change,” a source told The Daily Mail.

This is Manigault’s second marriage.

Watch a TMZ video of their reception here.

SOURCE: USA TODAY; TMZ; Youtube

