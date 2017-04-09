Lifestyle
Aspiring Teen Model Checks Troll Who Said She’d Look Better With Lighter Skin

Mimi Mbah's sharp response to a jerk's colorism is everything!

Foxy NC staff
A 19-year-old aspiring model and college student had Twitter ablaze when she shut down a troll who criticized her darker skin.

On March 31, a Twitter account that celebrates African beauty, @_AFRICANS_, posted three of Mimi Mbah’s beautiful photos. Shortly after, some self-hating jerk with the username Neo-Con tweeted:

But don’t fret, Mbah had her clapback all the way ready: “No thanks. I wouldn’t trade my skin color for the world! Still [fire] tho.”
And fire she is:

Sadly, this isn’t the first time the Maryland-native has encountered colorism and anti-blackness.

Mbah told BuzzFeed that she was glad that her response went viral.”Now I feel like I have a platform, which I want to use to talk about things like that and give advice to other dark-skin women who are going through similar situations and probably blaming themselves for it,” the teen said. “I actually wanted people to see that colorism is still real.”

She also shared her message to other dark skin women:“I want all my dark skin girls to know that we are chocolate goddesses no matter what anyone says!”

You better PREACH Mimi!

SOURCE: Twitter; BuzzFeed

