Awww! Jurnee Smollett-Bell Shares First Baby Photo Of Son

Hunter Zion Bell is just too adorable!

Foxy NC staff
Screening And Panel For WGN America's 'Underground' - Arrivals

Source: Michael Boardman / Getty


Last Friday, Jurnee Smollett-Bell shared the first-ever photo of her baby son Hunter Zion Bell’s face on Instagram.

In a photo that shows her son and her singer husband Josiah Bell, the Underground actress wrote: “My fellas. So in love… they make my heart explode.”

✨✨My fellas. So in love…they make my heart explode 😍😍❤❤❤✨✨@josiahbell #HunterZionBell

A post shared by Jurnee Smollett Bell (@jurneebell) on

Josiah also shared a pic of their adorable son: “I seriously thought life was incredible before my little one came into my life “But” @jurneebell NOTHING can top watching you bring our son into this world! #HunterZionBell

This may be the first time we have seen little Hunter’s beautiful face, but back in November Smollett-Bell shared a pic of her son right after he was born.

Hunter Zion Bell. So in love with our little man ❤️❤️❤️@josiahbell

A post shared by Jurnee Smollett Bell (@jurneebell) on

Such a beautiful Black family!

