Awww! Jurnee Smollett-Bell Shares First Baby Photo Of Son

Last Friday,
Jurnee Smollett-Bell
shared the first-ever photo of her baby son
Hunter Zion Bell’s
face on Instagram.
In a photo that shows her son and her singer husband
Josiah Bell, the Underground actress wrote: “My fellas. So in love… they make my heart explode.”
Josiah also shared a pic of their adorable son: “I seriously thought life was incredible before my little one came into my life “But”
@jurneebell NOTHING can top watching you bring our son into this world! #HunterZionBell”
This may be the first time we have seen little Hunter’s beautiful face, but back in November Smollett-Bell shared a pic of her son right after he was born.
Such a beautiful Black family!
