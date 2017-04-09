No Chill! Black Twitter Reacts To Janet Jackson’s Split; Calls Her A Scammer

Black Twitter doesn’t ever miss a beat!
With Janet Jackson confirming her separation from billionaire husband of five years Wissam Al Mana, folks took to Twitter to share their thoughts on her recent uncoupling. There was a range of opinions:
Some were hi-fiving for her getting half that money and walking away from an alleged controlling relationship:
To calling her a scammer:
There were also fans who came to the “Control” singer’s defense:
As we previously reported, sources told Page Six that the split is amicable and the couple will co-parent their son, but others claim that trouble “has been brewing” for a while.
A source who works closely with the couple told the gossip site, “[Janet] thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts.”
In addition, the gossip site reported that the alleged final straw for Jackson came when her husband showed little support and concern for Katherine Jackson’s elder abuse claims against her nephew Trent.
RELATED NEWS:
Oh No! Is Janet Jackson Splitting From Wissam Al Mana?
Janet Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy
2017 Rock And Roll Hall Fame Nominees Include Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur And Chaka Khan