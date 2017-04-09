No Chill! Black Twitter Reacts To Janet Jackson’s Split; Calls Her A Scammer

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

No Chill! Black Twitter Reacts To Janet Jackson’s Split; Calls Her A Scammer

Some of y'all really need to grow up!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Giorgio Armani - Front Row - MFW F/W 2013

Source: Venturelli / Getty


Black Twitter doesn’t ever miss a beat!

With Janet Jackson confirming her separation from billionaire husband of five years Wissam Al Mana, folks took to Twitter to share their thoughts on her recent uncoupling. There was a range of opinions:

Some were hi-fiving for her getting half that money and walking away from an alleged controlling relationship:

To calling her a scammer:

There were also fans who came to the “Control” singer’s defense:

As we previously reported, sources told Page Six that the split is amicable and the couple will co-parent their son, but others claim that trouble “has been brewing” for a while.

A source who works closely with the couple told the gossip site, “[Janet] thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts.” 

In addition, the gossip site reported that the alleged final straw for Jackson came when her husband showed little support and concern for Katherine Jackson’s elder abuse claims against her nephew Trent.

RELATED NEWS:

Oh No! Is Janet Jackson Splitting From Wissam Al Mana?

Janet Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy

2017 Rock And Roll Hall Fame Nominees Include Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur And Chaka Khan

celebrity divorces , Janet Jackson

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading No Chill! Black Twitter Reacts To Janet Jackson’s Split; Calls Her A Scammer

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 2 hours ago
Homepage Lead 04.10.17
Stars Celebrate ‘Fast 8’ Premiere At NYC Screening
 6 hours ago
Photos 04.10.17
No Chill! Black Twitter Reacts To Janet Jackson’s…
 16 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Awww! Jurnee Smollett-Bell Shares First Baby Photo Of Son
 22 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Amid Death Threats, Omarosa Marries In D.C. Trump Tower
 23 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Alex Baldwin Does Double Duty As O’Reilly And Trump
 24 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.09.17
Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Her Miscarriage, IVF…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Janet Jackson Splits With Billionaire Husband
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
T.I., Alicia Keys And Others Perform For Tupac’s…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen Blesses Charlotte Woman With School Tuition
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14
Was Phaedra Parks Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta?’
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Sheree Whitfield Takes On New Role
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
10 Black Shows & Movies To Watch On…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
CHICK CHAT: David & Tamela Mann Talk New…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Photos