WTH? Dead Bat Found In Fresh Express Mix; Packaged Salads Recalled

Photo by

The bags that were sold at a Florida Walmart have been pulled from store shelves throughout the South.

Foxy NC staff
Thai Salmon Collard Green Wraps

Source: Robbie Ann Darby / http://www.RADexperience.com


They say that salads are supposed to be pretty healthy for you…but this newest food recall will make your stomach turn. Two people found a dead bat in a packaged salad mix, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Saturday.

According to CNN, the bat was sent to the CDC after it was found in a bag of Organic Marketside Spring Mix that was bought at a Florida Walmart.

“The deteriorated condition of the bat did not allow for CDC to definitively rule out whether this bat had rabies,” the CDC said in a statement. The CDC suggested the two to get treated for rabies as a prevention method despite the fact that transmission through consuming an infected animal is “extremely uncommon.”

To address the contamination, Fresh Express has recalled packages of the salad mix that were sold at Walmarts in the South including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. They warn to look for production code G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of Apr 14, 2017 on the front label, and UPC code 6 8113132897 5 on the bottom of the container, CNN noted.

“Upon receiving notification, both Walmart and Fresh Express food safety and rapid response teams, in close coordination with regulatory authorities, acted immediately to review all relevant records, launch an intensive investigation and initiate product removal and recall procedures,” Fresh Express said.

The good news?

“Both people report being in good health and neither has any signs of rabies,” the CDC confirms.

They also stress: “People who have eaten the recalled salad product and did not find animal material are not at risk and do not need to contact their health department.”

Just gross.

SOURCE: CNN

