Bat Found In Packaged Fresh Express Salad Mix

Fresh Express has recalled a packaged salad mix sold at Walmart stores in the Southeastern U.S. including North Carolina, after a dead bat was found in containers of the leafy greens. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two people had eaten some of the product before finding the decomposed organism in a 5-ounce clear container of the Organic Marketside Spring Mix.

What to look for on recalled product:

Organic Marketside Spring Mix, 5 OZ. clear containers productions code of G089B19 and BEST-IF-USED-BY DATE OF APR 14 2017, located on the top label UPC code of 6 8113132897 5 located on the bottom of the containers next to the bar code.

Consumers who may have already purchased the recalled product should discard and not consume it. A full refund is available were purchased or by calling the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

