‘Michael Colyar’s Mama’ Is Coming To A City Near You

Foxy NC staff
Comedian and actor Michael Colyar is returning to the stage with his dramatic one ma play, Michael Colyar’s Mama. The funny man talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about what to expect from the 100-city tour.

“It’s a stage play. I do two acts, 55 minutes. I talk about being raised in the projects..my failures. We tell my story, my mother’s influence. its a great, funny story. There’s comedy all around it and it reminds us how great our mother’s are,” he said.

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.


 

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

