#FantasticVoyage17 Look Back: Is Bill Bellamy Scared Of Fantasia?

Foxy NC staff
4/10/17- How did Fantasia scare Bill Bellamy at the Fantastic Voyage presented by Ford? Listen to the comedian’s point of view and how he can tell the difference between a Mary J. Blige and Fantasia concert.


#FantasticVoyage17 On Social Media Pt. 2

#FantasticVoyage17 On Social Media Pt. 2

The Fantastic Voyage 2017 is underway. They're having so much fun onboard we needed two photo galleries to keep up. Check out Pt. 2!


(Photo Source: Rance Elgin)

 

